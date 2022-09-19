US Would Defend Taiwan If Invaded By China: Joe Biden

US-China Conflict: Asked in a CBS 60 Minutes interview if US forces would defend the self-ruled island claimed by China, the president replied: "Yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack."

Joe Biden siad that the US will intervene to defend Taiwan. (File)

Washington:

US President Joe Biden said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

Asked in a CBS 60 Minutes interview if US forces would defend the self-ruled island claimed by China, he replied: "Yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack."

Asked to clarify if he meant that unlike in Ukraine US forces, men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, Biden replied: "Yes."

