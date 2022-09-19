US Would Defend Taiwan If Invaded By China: Joe Biden

Joe Biden siad that the US will intervene to defend Taiwan. (File)

US President Joe Biden said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

Asked in a CBS 60 Minutes interview if US forces would defend the self-ruled island claimed by China, he replied: "Yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack."

Asked to clarify if he meant that unlike in Ukraine US forces, men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, Biden replied: "Yes."

