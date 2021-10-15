US Charges Ex-Boeing Pilot Over 2 Fatal 737 MAX Crashes: Report

Boeing 737 MAX was grounded worldwide for 20 months following two crashes. (File)

A US federal jury on Thursday charged a former Boeing chief test pilot with misleading the country's aviation regulator during the certification process for the 737 MAX, which was involved in two fatal crashes.

Mark Forkner "provided the agency with materially false, inaccurate, and incomplete information about a new part of the flight controls for the Boeing 737 MAX" flight handling system, called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), that was blamed for the 2018 and 2019 crashes, the Justice Department said in a statement.

