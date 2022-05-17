US Cab Driver Asks Couple To 'Get Out Of Car' For Racist Remarks

James Bode has uploaded the entire exchange on his Facebook page.

A video of a cab driver in the US asking a couple to get out of his car after the woman made racist remarks is going viral on social media. James Bode, the man behind the wheels, captured the alarming exchange on his dashcam. The incident took place outside Fossils Last Stand bar in Pennsylvania. The couple, in question, is the owner of the bar.

The clip opens with Mr Bode, who is a Lyft driver, greeting his passengers. Moments later, we see the woman, named Jackie, getting into the cab. And, the situation immediately turned on its head. “Wow, you're like a white guy,” the woman said. A shocked Mr Bode asked, “What's that?” “Excuse me?”

The woman then tries to defuse the rapidly changing exchange by laughing and patting the driver's shoulder. It didn't go down well with Mr Bode. He asks Ms Jackie to “get out of the car”. “That's inappropriate, that's completely inappropriate. If somebody was not white sitting in this seat, what would be the difference?” he added.

Ms Jackie even confirms if he is serious enough to ask her to leave the cab. The man accompanying her, meanwhile, starts abusing and threatening Mr Bode, who calls them out as racists.

On his Facebook page, Mr Bode has uploaded the entire exchange and wrote that he has filed a police report but he was “not sure if that will do anything”.

A report in The Morning Callstated the woman, who owned the bar, has shut down the bar's website and Facebook page.

Several people on the social media platform have praised James Bode for taking a stand.

“Thank you, James. We need more people like you in this world. Such a stand-up guy,” a person said.

Another said, “James, we love you. What courage. Thank you for standing up for all humanity.”

A user from New Zealand said the world needed more people like Mr Bode. “Just seen this in New Zealand. I applaud your actions. The World needs more like you. Well done, Sir.”