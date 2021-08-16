US, Allies Urge Taliban To Let Afghans Leave

The United States on Sunday led more than 65 nations in urging the Taliban to let Afghans leave the country, warning of accountability for any abuses.

"The United States joins the international community in affirming that Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so," Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter as the State Department released a statement signed by its close allies.

"Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility -- and accountability -- for the protection of human life," the joint statement said.

