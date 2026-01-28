US Agents Involved In Minneapolis Shooting Placed On Leave: Report

Federal immigration agents involved in the fatal shooting of a protester in Minneapolis have been placed on administrative leave, US media reported Wednesday, as President Donald Trump battles backlash over the incident.

The New York Times said it was not immediately clear how many agents had been placed on leave since intensive care unit nurse Alex Pretti was shot multiple times after being forced to the ground by camouflaged officers on Saturday.

