US Actor Denise Richards, Husband Shot At In Road Rage Incident In Los Angeles

Denise Richards and her husband were unharmed in the incident. (AFP File Photo)

Actor Denise Richards and her husband narrowly escaped after a man opened fire at their truck in a road rage incident in Los Angeles on Monday, according to TMZ. They were headed to a studio and Ms Richards' husband Aaron Phypers was driving. The duo stopped to look for parking and that's when a man behind them got irritated and started shouting, the outlet further said. The driver tried to bring his car in front of them, and Aaron allowed it but he still shot at the truck, hitting the back of the driver's seat.

No one was injured in the incident, the TMZ report further said.

Ms Richards was shaken by the incident and reached the set crying. One of the members of the crew spotted the bullet hole in her car and called 911, the outlet said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it is investigating the incident, which took place at near the intersection of Slauson and Western Avenues.

Ms Richards and Mr Phypers, who began dating in December 2018, got married in Malibu in 2018. The Wild Things actor was previously married to Charlie Sheen for four years between 2002 and 2006 and has two daughters - Sam and Lola Rose - with him.

In 2019, the actor revealed she is facing health issues due to an enlarged thyroid. She has appeared on the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" since that year.