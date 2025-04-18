Bangladesh's "Minority" Remark Over Bengal, India Responds "Focus On..."

India has slammed Bangladesh's remark over the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad during protests against the amendments to the Waqf law. Calling out Dhaka's "unwarranted comments" and "virtue signalling", Delhi has advised its eastern neighbour to focus on protecting the minorities in its country.

Rejecting alleged attempts of its implication in the violence that broke out on April 8, Bangladesh's press secretary Shafiqul Alam had said, "We urge the Government of India and West Bengal to take all steps to fully protect the minority Muslim population."

In response, Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Bangladesh's remarks are a "barely disguised and disingenuous attempt to draw a parallel with India's concerns over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh where the criminal perpetrators of such acts continue to roam free".

Further, India hit back at Bangladesh, asking the country to focus on protecting the rights of its minorities. The remark assumed significance as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Parliament last month that 2,400 instances of atrocities against religious minorities were in Bangladesh in 2024 since the political turmoil began, and that the number stands at 72 in 2025 so far.

The Centre' response comes on a day West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has announced an official visit to violence-hit Murshidabad, declaring his intent to "impose peace at any cost."

Chief Minister Banerjee, while claiming that normalcy was gradually returning, urged the Governor to postpone his visit.

As per a state report, protests began peacefully on April 4 across police station areas in Jangipur but turned violent on April 8, when a 5,000-strong mob blocked NH-12 at Umarpur. The police was allegedly attacked with bricks, iron rods, sharp weapons, and firebombs. Government vehicles too were targeted.

Fresh violence broke out in Suti and Samsherganj on April 11, including vandalism of public and private property. The police admitted to opening fire at Sajur More in Suti in self-defence, in order to protect both officers and civilians.

Police have arrested 278 people across Murshidabad so far.