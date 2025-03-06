UnitedHealthcare CEO's Alleged Shooter Filmed 20 "Cinema Level" Quality Sex Tapes: Report

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, may have secretly recorded explicit videos, a new report has revealed.

Mangione kept a “stash” of explicit videos, described as "cinema level" in quality, according to a report in Radar.

Citing an anonymous source, the outlet reported that Mangione "wanted to be watched" and that the tapes featured professional production values.

The report has not identified any individuals involved.

"There are at least 20 videos of him having sex. But a lot of the girls are too afraid to come forward or tell anyone for fear they might get dragged into his case somehow."

As of now, no verified evidence supports the existence of these videos, and authorities have not commented on their relevance to Mangione's murder case.

Social media, where Mangione has remained a popular figure, reacted strongly to the allegations.

An X user wrote, “Luigi Mangione sex tapes dropped... disgusting... horrible... can't believe we're objectifying him.”

luigi mangione sex tapes dropped.. disgusting.. horrible.. can't believe were objectifying him..



send me the link pls — o negative ???????? (@MarbldMind) March 4, 2025

A comment read, “They're claiming Luigi Mangione recorded 50 sex tapes and he wanted people to see them.”

they're claiming luigi mangione recorded 50 sex tapes and he wanted people to see them



then why am i not seeing them pic.twitter.com/X9sH6rDqT4 — カシー かしい Kashii (@M0NK3Y_G1RL) March 4, 2025

A user wrote, “Me looking at my entire feed on y'all tryna find the Luigi Mangione sex tape.”

Me looking at my entire feed on y'all tryna find the Luigi Mangione sex tape damn pic.twitter.com/rIzDheD4JP — Daniel Marc (@ItsDanielMarc) March 5, 2025

Some of them called out the "intense sexualisation" of the 26-year-old.

"The intense sexualisation of Luigi Mangione is so… appalling isn't even the word," read a comment.

The intense sexualisation of Luigi Mangione is so… appalling isn't even the word. — The Realness (@enbyfatale_) March 5, 2025

This user questioned why people were concerned about the tapes, adding he was a human and not a "sex symbol".

this is luigi mangione, a human, not a sex symbol.

his rights are getting violated in front of our eyes and yet people can only talk about the non-existent tapes. it's disappointing, people care more about a tape than the violation of his rights. pic.twitter.com/Ovkp2VNDoR — zen (@swiftspeed13) March 5, 2025

Last month, Luigi Mangione made his first public statement from a New York detention facility, thanking supporters for their letters.

“I am overwhelmed by - and grateful for - everyone who has written to me to share their stories and express their support…I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future,” the statement, in part, read.

Luigi Mangione's defence team launched a website to share case details and counter misinformation. Mangione, who is facing first-degree murder and terrorism-related charges, has pleaded not guilty. Authorities said that he used a "ghost gun" in the attack, with cryptic words found on spent shell casings.