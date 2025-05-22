US Senate Staffer, Caught Having Sex In Hearing Room, Says He Was Bored: "Have No Regrets"

Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a US Senate staffer who was fired for allegedly filming himself while having sex in a Capitol hearing room, expressed "no regrets" for the act, citing boredom with his prestigious job. Dubbed the "Senate Twink," the 25-year-old relocated to Australia after the controversial video, recorded in the exclusive Hart 216 Senate room.

"But I don't regret f—king in the Senate," he told New York Magazine via FaceTime from a beach in the Outback. "I would come in nine hours a day, sit there bored out of my f—king mind. So yeah, I'm going to entertain myself and f–k in a room," he added.

Maese-Czeropski, now an expatriate, admitted to reserving Hart 216, where James Comey testified on Russian election interference and Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in, for the explicit act, per the report. The desk used was recently occupied by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), a former Democratic presidential candidate. Post-act, he gave his partner a Senate tour and returned to work before noon. However, he committed a grave error by sharing the video in a group chat, only to see it surface on the Daily Caller days later, exposing him publicly.

He initially coped with the backlash by obsessively watching TV but was overwhelmed by threats and shame, leading to a brief psych ward stay, per New York Magazine. After hitting rock bottom, he embarked on a backpacking trip through Southern Africa, Portugal, and the Canary Islands, ultimately settling in Australia.

"It's hard to say that I learned a lesson. In some sense, I f—ked in the Senate because I was miserable and wanted a way out," Maese-Czeropski admitted.

He also claimed that he knows plenty of other people who've had sex in the Senate. "I had a half-second where I was like, I know so many people who've f*cked in the Senate. I could throw people under the bus to water down my scandal," he said.

Instead, he's embraced his infamy, launching an OnlyFans account under "Senate Twink Official," boasting that he is going to cash in on this name.

He was dismissed from Sen. Cardin's office after the video leak, but the Capitol Police declined to press charges, noting the act, though outrageous, wasn't illegal.

"After consulting with federal and local prosecutors, as well as doing a comprehensive investigation and review of possible charges, it was determined that — despite a likely violation of congressional policy — there is currently no evidence that a crime was committed," the agency said at the time.