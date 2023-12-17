US Senate Staffer Fired Over Video Of Gay Sex In Hearing Room: Report

The report revealed that the room where the video was recorded hosted the 9/11 commission hearings

A US Senate staffer has been fired after he was accused of allegedly filming himself while having sex in a congressional hearing room. The Daily Caller has published explicit footage of two men having sex, reportedly in Hart 216, the judiciary room.

According to The Guardian, one of the two men in the footage was widely named as Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a legislative aide for Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland, on the internet.

The report revealed that the room, where the video was recorded, hosted the 9/11 commission hearings. Former FBI director James Comey had also given his testimony on Donald Trump in the same room in 2017. The room, which carries significant historical distinction, also witnessed US Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor becoming the first Latin American to attend nomination hearings.

The report added that the Capitol Police are looking into the matter. In a conversation with Politico, Senator Ben Cardin's office said, “Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the US Senate”.

After being fired, Aidan Maese-Czeropski opened up on the entire incident in a post on LinkedIn. Mr Aidan did not address the video directly but said he was going through a difficult time.

In the detailed post, Aidan Maese-Czeropski also addressed an unrelated accusation that he accosted Congressman Max Miller on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Elaborating on the incident, the report added that Mr Miller, who is Jewish, was speaking to a journalist when a staffer allegedly confronted him to shout “Free Palestine”.

In the post, Aidan Maese-Czeropski wrote, “This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgment, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters. As for the accusations regarding Congressman Max Miller, I have never seen the congressman and had no opportunity or cause to yell or confront him.”

Senator Ben Cardin's office has reportedly released a statement that read, “We have seen media reports. As this is a personnel matter and under review, we will not be commenting further at this time.”