Luigi Mangione Now Has A Personal Website, Makes First Public Statement

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the ambush killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has expressed gratitude to those who have written to him while he is being held in a New York City detention facility. In a statement posted on a website created by his defense team, Mangione acknowledged the outpouring of support he has received, saying,"I am overwhelmed by - and grateful for - everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future." LUIGI HAS MADE A PUBLIC STATEMENT YALL. Please read the pictures for detail! Website: https://t.co/nwOMMFXhZg pic.twitter.com/BHDxXgNkeb — DeLulu (@In_LuigiWeTrust) February 14, 2025 Mangione's statement is his first public comment since his arrest in December. He is currently facing charges of first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism and other counts in connection with Thompson's killing. The CEO was shot from behind while walking on a Manhattan sidewalk on December 4. The killing has been widely condemned by officials, including Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who stated that "this type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated." Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro also criticised those who have suggested that Mangione was justified in the killing, saying, "In some dark corners, this killer is being hailed as a hero. Hear me on this: He is no hero." Mangione is also facing charges in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested on December 9. He is accused of using a "ghost gun" with a suppressor to carry out the killing. The investigation found that the words "deny," "depose," and "delay" were written on two spent shell casings and a bullet found at the scene. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His defense team has created a website to provide information about his cases and to dispel misinformation. The website includes a message from Mangione's attorneys, stating that the site was created to provide accurate information and to answer frequently asked questions. Supporters of Mangione have crowdfunded nearly $400,000 to support his legal team. His next court date is scheduled for February 21 in Manhattan. It is worth noting that UnitedHealthcare is the largest private insurer in the country, and writings found on Mangione when he was arrested detailed his grievances with the healthcare system. However, authorities have stated that neither Mangione nor anyone in his family were insured by UnitedHealthcare. The case has sparked widespread interest and debate, with many questioning the motives behind Mangione's actions.