UK Parliament Approves Law To Stop 'No-Deal' Brexit

The House of Lords approved the bill without a formal vote at its final stage

Britain's upper House of Lords on Friday gave final approval to a law aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit in a major defeat for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

The law, which would require Johnson to seek a three-month delay to Brexit if he does not manage to strike a deal with the EU by October 19, will now go for formal approval by Queen Elizabeth II.

