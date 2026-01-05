Author and influencer Ashley St. Clair has accused Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, of generating sexually suggestive images of her based on photographs taken when she was 14 years old. In a series of tweets on X, St. Clair claimed that Grok obeyed user prompts to "undress" her by generating images of her in a bikini using a childhood photograph. She described the AI's actions as "horrifying" and "objectively illegal," noting that the source photo was a "silly" picture she took as an underage teen. Despite her requests, the explicit images remain on X.

"Grok is now undressing photos of me as a child. This is a website where the owner says to post photos of your children. I really don't care if people want to call me “scorned”; this is objectively horrifying, illegal, and if it has happened to anybody else, DM me. I got time," she wrote on X.

"Hey @grok, I am 14 in this photo. A tasteless silly photo I took as a kid (with too much unmonitored internet access), but you're now undressing a minor with sexually suggestive content! Please remove and send me post ID for legal filing," she said in another tweet.

Grok's controversial 'Edit image' feature

Complaints started flooding X after Grok introduced an "edit image" feature in late December, allowing users to modify images on the platform. Some users exploited this feature to remove clothing from women and children in pictures, sparking outrage. The Indian government also took notice, with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issuing a notice to X, demanding the immediate removal of all "obscene, nude, and sexually suggestive content" generated by Grok, threatening legal action under the IT Act.

Grok on Friday said it was scrambling to fix flaws in the artificial intelligence tool after users claimed it turned pictures of children or women into erotic images.

"We've identified lapses in safeguards and are urgently fixing them," Grok said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) is illegal and prohibited."

Ashley St. Clair's History with Elon Musk

Ashley St. Clair is an American author, conservative political commentator, and social media influencer known for her outspoken views and large online following. In February 2025, St. Clair publicly announced on X that she had secretly given birth to a son, Romulus, whom she said was fathered by Elon Musk after they became close following online interactions and a meeting in San Francisco. She explained she had kept the pregnancy private to protect the child's safety but went public amid media pressure.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause," she wrote on X on Valentine's Day 2025.

Following her announcement, St. Clair filed a lawsuit seeking sole custody and legal recognition of Musk as the father. A paternity test later confirmed with 99.9999% probability that Musk is indeed Romulus's father, according to a lab report seen by the Wall Street Journal.

After going public, St. Clair faced intense media scrutiny and has spoken about financial and housing challenges during her ongoing legal battle.