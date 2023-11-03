UN Seeks $1.2 Billion In Aid To Help War-Torn Gaza, West Bank Residents

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says more than 9,000 people have died in war (File)

The UN on Friday launched an emergency aid appeal seeking $1.2 billion to help some 2.7 million people in Gaza and the West Bank.

"The cost of meeting the needs of 2.7 million people -- that is the entire population of Gaza and 500,000 people in the occupied West Bank -- is estimated to be $1.2 billion," the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

OCHA had originally sought $294 million in aid to support nearly 1.3 million people in an appeal on October 12.

"The situation has grown increasingly desperate since then," it said.

OCHA said the new appeal "will outline the need for food, water, health care, shelter, hygiene and other urgent priorities following the massive bombardments in the Gaza Strip.

"We urge donors to promptly make resources available for the response," it added.

"Our ability to ease the suffering of the Palestinian population will depend on adequate funding; safe and sustained access to all people in need, wherever they are; sufficient flow of humanitarian supplies; and -- importantly -- fuel."

Fighting was triggered by Hamas' bloody raids on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed more than 1,400 people.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says more than 9,000 people have died in Israeli bombardments, mostly women and children.

Fresh Israeli strikes rocked the Gaza Strip early on Friday and the Gaza health ministry reported at least 15 deaths in Gaza City's Zeitun neighbourhood and seven in Jabalia refugee camp.

