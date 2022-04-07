UN General Assembly Suspends Russia From Human Rights Council Over Killings In Ukraine

The United Nations General Assembly today suspended Russia from Human Rights Council after killings in Ukraine's Bucha, reports news agency AFP.

Evidence of civilian killings in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv -- which Ukraine has blamed on Russian troops, allegations denied by Moscow -- have shocked the world and triggered calls for new sanctions on Moscow.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has denied any responsibility for civilian deaths, accusing Ukrainian authorities of "crude and cynical provocations" in Bucha.