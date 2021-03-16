UK's Prince Philip Leaves Hospital After Treatment: Report

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the King Edward VII's Hospital on February 16. (File)

Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, has left the London hospital where he has been staying for treatment, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the King Edward VII's Hospital on February 16 after he felt unwell, to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, infection.

The 99-year-old transferred briefly to another London hospital at the start of this month where he underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.