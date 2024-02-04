Prince Philip's 'Spiteful' Nickname For Meghan Markle Revealed In New Book

Queen Elizabeth II, as per Seward's account, initially held a more favourable opinion of Markle.

A forthcoming book by the UK royal family biographer Ingrid Seward has revealed Prince Philip's purported "spiteful" nickname for Meghan Markle, a report claimed. The late Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021 at the age of 99, allegedly referred to Markle as the "Duchess of Windsor" in what is described as a reference to the controversial American socialite Wallis Simpson.

The upcoming book, titled "My Mother And I," delves into Philip's perspective on Markle, drawing parallels between the two women. Seward suggests that Philip found it "uncanny" how much Markle reminded him of Wallis Simpson.

The historical context of Wallis Simpson's marriage to Edward VIII in 1937, after his abdication from the British throne, seems to have influenced Philip's perception of Markle. Much like Simpson, Markle entered into matrimony as a divorced woman, having been previously married to film producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 until their separation in 2014.

Queen Elizabeth II, as per Seward's account, initially held a more favourable opinion of Markle. Allegedly "approving" of the actress after being introduced to her by Prince Harry in 2017, the Queen's approval did come with a hint of reservation, a New York Post report claims. She reportedly found fault with Markle's wedding dress, deeming it "too white" due to Markle's previous marriage.

Markle and Prince Harry made the decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, relocating to California. This move draws parallels with the exit of Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson, who fled to France after his abdication.