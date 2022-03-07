'Ukrainians Have Plans In Place': US On If Russia Kills President Zelensky

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last night claimed that the Ukrainians have plans in place to make sure there is continuity of government even in case President Volodymyr Zelensky is killed by Russia. Responding to journalist Margaret Brennan on her foreign affairs show "Face The Nation", Mr Blinken said that he was in Ukraine a day ago and met with Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba. Without disclosing any details, he said that they have plans in place to maintain continuity of government "one way or the other".

In a short video clip tweeted by the TV show's Twitter account teasing a longer interview with Mr Blinken, he also praised the leadership shown by President Zelensky and his entire government. "They've been the embodiment of this really brave Ukrainian people," he said.

President Zelensky has survived at least three assassination attempts since the Russian invasion began 12 days ago, reports have said. The plots were foiled after Ukrainian officials were alerted about them, according to The Times. The reports said that two different assassination groups were sent to kill the Ukrainian President - the Wagner group and Chechen rebels.

In a recent public address, Mr Zelensky vowed to punish everyone who "committed atrocities" in the war that has claimed the lives of hundreds, including women and children.

"It's murder, deliberate murder," he said as he warned of more shelling to come Monday. "We will not forgive, we will not forget, we will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war on our land," he said. "There will be no quiet place on this Earth except the grave."

The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine aimed at finding a way out of the bloody conflict is set for Monday.

