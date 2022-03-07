'Won't Forgive, Won't Forget,' Says Ukraine President: 5 Latest Facts

"It's murder, deliberate murder," Zelensky raged in an address as he warned of more shelling to come Monday. "We will not forgive, we will not forget, we will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war on our land," he said. "There will be no quiet place on this Earth except the grave."

Russian forces pummelled Ukrainian cities from the air, land and sea today, with warnings they were preparing for an assault on the capital Kyiv. Fighting stopped terrified civilians failed for a second day to escape besieged Mariupol. The United States has seen very credible reports of deliberate attacks on civilians in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

A third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine aimed at finding a way out of the bloody conflict is set for Monday.

International sanctions intended to punish Moscow have so far done little to slow the invasion, and Washington said it was now discussing a ban on Russian oil imports with Europe.