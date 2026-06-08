Drone Crash In Background, Ukrainian Couple Continues Wedding Photoshoot

A Ukrainian couple was taking photographs on their wedding day on a rooftop terrace in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia when a dramatic scene unfolded in the sky above them. The bride, dressed in a white wedding gown with a veil and holding a bouquet, stood beside the groom in a suit as they posed for pictures on their special day.

In a video that was shared on X (formerly Twitter), the couple was captured looking up when the Ukrainian air defence system shot down Russian Shahed attack drones flying overhead. But they did not panic or run; instead, they watched the scene and then calmly went ahead with their photoshoot.

The clip also captured the moment when the drone was shot down. It showed dark smoke trails crossing the sky as the burning pieces of the drone fell to the ground. At one point, most probably when it touched the ground, the drone exploded into a bright orange fireball. Following this, a large plume of black smoke was seen emerging from that site.

The video has now garnered attention online, with many viewers describing it as a symbol of the resilience of Ukrainians, who continue to celebrate important events in their lives despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Ukrainian people are built differently,” said one user.

“‘Your wedding day is the day you'll remember forever' takes on a whole new meaning in Ukraine,” mentioned another individual.

A different person joked, “Just some wedding-style fireworks in Ukraine. Nothing to see here.”

Someone else said, “Sad, let people live and be happy without worrying about this.”

The war between Russia and Ukraine began with Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. It has been more than four years, and the conflict between the two countries still continues. More recently, on Sunday, June 7, a Russian drone struck a spent nuclear fuel storage facility in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, damaging a building used to receive storage containers.

Ukrainian officials said no nuclear fuel was inside the affected structure. Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strike, saying Russia had deliberately targeted critical nuclear infrastructure.