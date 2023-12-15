Ukrainian Councillor Throws Grenades At Colleagues At Meeting, 26 Injured

The man pulled out the grenades, released the safety pins and dropped them on the floor

A Ukrainian village councillor threw hand grenades at colleagues at a meeting, wounding 26 people, national police said Friday.

The incident took place Friday morning at the headquarter of the village council of Keretsky in western Ukraine.

A video posted by police on Telegram shows a man dressed in black entering the door of a council meeting during a heated discussion.

He then pulls three hand grenades from his pockets, releases the safety pins and drops them on the floor, triggering explosions as those at the meeting scream.

"As a result, 26 people were wounded, six of whom are in a grave condition," the police statement said, adding that medics were trying to resuscitate the man who threw the grenades.

Many Ukrainians have access to weaponry due to the war with Russia.

