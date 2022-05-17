Terrorists In Burqa Throw Grenade At Shop In Kashmir, 1 Killed

One person was killed and three others were injured after suspected terrorists threw a grenade inside a wine shop in Baramulla town of Jammu and Kashmir.

The dead man has been identified as Ranjit Singh, a resident of Rajouri. The 35-year-old was working at the newly opened wine shop in the garrison town.

Condition of one of three injured is stated to be critical. They have been shifted to hospital.

The wine shop is located right next to police and security forces facilities at Dewan Bagh neighbourhood in Baramulla.

Police said at around 8 pm, two terrorists wearing burqa, riding on a bike stopped near wine shop and dropped a grenade inside and eventually fled away.

"In this terror incident, 4 employees of the said shop received splinter injuries. All the injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospital however, one among the injured identified as Ranjit Singh, son of Kishan Lal, resident of Bakra Rajouri succumbed to his injuries," said the police.

The other injured employees have been identified as: Govardhan Singh son of Bijendra Singh, Ravi Kumar son of Kartar Singh, both residents of Billawar Kathua and Govind Singh son of Gurdev Singh resident of Kangra Rajouri.

The police said the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

This is second major attack in the Valley after target attack at Kashmiri Pandit employee on Thursday. Since then over 4,000 Pandit employees are protesting demanding their relocation to safer places outside Kashmir Valley.