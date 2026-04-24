Ukraine's Remote-Controlled Drones Can Hit Targets At Great Distance, Says Minister

Ukraine has developed interceptor drones that can be directed from a distance and are capable of hitting targets hundreds or thousands of kilometres away, Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Thursday.

Ukraine was virtually without any capacity to build drones when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, but now has a thriving industry.

Emphasis has been placed on interceptor drones as a more effective - and more economical - means to defend against drone attacks.

"We are launching a new level of 'small' air defence. Now, control of interceptors is possible at a distance of thousands of kilometres," Fedorov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"Today we have a confirmed result -- downing a target at a distance of hundreds and thousands of kilometres. Ukraine is the first in the world to systematically scale remote control of interceptor drones."

Fedorov said the system "increases the efficiency of interception, minimises risks for operators and allows scaling capabilities without being tied to the front line".

Ukrainian officials estimated domestic drone production last year at about 4.5 million and capacity has since increased.

Ukraine still faces large barrages of Russian drone and missile attacks more than four years into its war with Russia.

In this year's largest attack last week, in which 17 people died, Ukraine said its air force units had shot down or neutralised 31 missiles and 636 drones, but 12 missiles and 20 drones struck targets.

Ukraine has established joint arms production with several European countries, and Kyiv has offered help to Middle East countries countering Iranian drones, concluding accords with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)