Ukraine Truce Could Be Reached In "Weeks": Macron After Meeting With Trump

A truce between Moscow and Kyiv "could be done in the weeks to come," Macron said in an interview with Fox News after a meeting on the conflict with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

Washington:

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said a truce in the war in Ukraine could be possible in the coming weeks.

