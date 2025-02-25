Ukraine Truce Could Be Reached In "Weeks": Macron After Meeting With Trump

Washington:
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said a truce in the war in Ukraine could be possible in the coming weeks.
A truce between Moscow and Kyiv "could be done in the weeks to come," Macron said in an interview with Fox News after a meeting on the conflict with US President Donald Trump in Washington.
