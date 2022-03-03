Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia Says 498 Troops Killed; Ukraine City Kharkiv Under Intense Shelling

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia moots the possibility of ceasefire talks on Thursday with Ukraine.

Russian forces claim to have taken the besieged Black Sea city of Kherson in Ukraine's south but the city's mayor insists it is still in Ukrainian hands. Ukraine's second city Kharkiv continues to come under intense shelling, with police and university buildings bombarded a day after local government offices were reduced to rubble. Russian forces also reportedly surround Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov and attack cities west and south of the capital Kyiv.

The Swedish Armed Forces say that four Russian fighter jets entered Sweden's air space to the east of the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea.

Russia says that 498 of its troops have been killed in Ukraine, its first announced death count since President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion.

Russia moots the possibility of ceasefire talks on Thursday with Ukraine, which says a delegation is "on its way" for the talks at an undisclosed location on the Belarus-Poland border.

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopts a resolution that "demands" Russia "immediately" withdraw from Ukraine.

Mar 03, 2022 07:11 (IST) Russia-Ukraine War: Japan's Pan Pacific International Says To Accept 100 Refugee Families From Ukraine

Japan's Pan Pacific International, formerly Don Quijote Holdings, said on Thursday it will accept 100 refugee families from Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the country continues. Japan's Pan Pacific International, formerly Don Quijote Holdings, said on Thursday it will accept 100 refugee families from Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the country continues. The company said in a statement it will accept 100 Ukrainian families approved by the Japanese government to enter Japan as refugees, and provide financial support and job opportunities.