Will Continue 'Uncompromising Fight' In Ukraine: Putin To French President

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Thursday to continue fighting against what he described as nationalists in Ukraine and said the Kremlin could add to its demands at negotiations if Kyiv stalls talks.

"Russia intends to continue the uncompromising fight against militants of nationalist armed groups," Putin said according to a readout of a call with French leader Emmanuel Macron, which added that attempts to slow conflict talks would "only lead to additional demands on Kyiv in our negotiating position."

Putin also told Macron he disagreed with a speech the French leader gave the day before about Ukraine.

