Pics: Ukraine Food Queues As Seen From Space

Ukraine War: Long lines of people waiting for food in Kyiv. High-res here

New satellite images on the war in Ukraine show long lines of people waiting for essentials outside shops, burning buildings and long convoys of military vehicles. The long queues waiting for food were seen outside supermarkets in Chernihiv and Kyiv. People trying to leave Ukraine at multiple border crossing points and into neighbouring countries including Hungary, Slovakia and Romania are also seen.

Burning homes and impact craters near Rivnopillya. High-res here

Military convoys and bomb damage of factory on western outskirts of Chernihiv. High-res here

Destroyed military vehicles in residential area and destroyed homes on Vokzalna street, Bucha in western Kyiv. High-res here

Refugees, cars waiting to cross into Hungary from Ukraine, Luzhanka border crossing. High-res here

Refugees and vehicles waiting to cross into Slovakia from Ukraine, Vysne Nemecke border. High-res here

Russian forces have taken the Ukrainian city of Kherson, local officials confirmed, the first major urban centre to fall since Moscow invaded one week ago, news agency AFP reported.

"The (Russian) occupiers are in all parts of the city and are very dangerous," Gennady Lakhuta, head of the regional administration, wrote on messaging service Telegram.

The mayor of the port city of 2.9 lakh people, Igor Kolykhaiev, announced discussions with "armed guests" in Kherson's city administration. "We had no weapons and were not aggressive. We showed that we are working to secure the city and are trying to deal with the consequences of the invasion," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"We are having huge difficulties with the collection and burial of the dead, the delivery of food and medicine, the collection of garbage, the management of accidents, etc.," he continued. Mr Kolykhaiev said that he had "made no promises" to the invading forces but asked them "not to shoot people", while also announcing a night curfew in the city and a restriction on car traffic.

Russian forces have also bombarded Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv, in an attack that has prompted comparisons to the massacres of civilians in Sarajevo in the 1990s.

After days of intense fighting, hundreds of civilians have been killed, while around one million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, triggering punishing Western sanctions intended to cripple Russia's economy.