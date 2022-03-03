France Fears 'Worst Ahead Of Us' In Russia's Ukraine Invasion

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's Putin ordered "special military operation" last Thursday in Ukraine.

France on Thursday expressed fear that the worst phase of Russia's war on Ukraine could be yet to start, with key Ukrainian cities at risk of encirclement by Russian forces.

"I think it is possible that the worst is ahead of us," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France 2 TV, saying that Russia had entered into a "logic of siege" after its initial expectations of a quick victory were scuppered by Ukrainian resistance.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)