Ukraine Plane Did Not Declare Emergency Before Crash: Report

Foreigners accounted for 32 of those on board the Ukrainian airliner, state television said

A Ukrainian airliner with 176 aboard that crashed in Iran on Wednesday did not declare an emergency, Iranian media said, quoting an official of the Iran Civil Aviation Organization.

The comments were made by Hassan Rezaeifar, the general director of the body's panel to investigate aircraft accidents.

Foreigners accounted for 32 of those on board, the state television said.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport due to technical problems, killing all on board, the state media said.