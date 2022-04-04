Russia Preparing Big Attack In The East, Says Ukraine Governor

Sergiy Gaiday urged residents to leave the region as soon as possible.

Russian troops are preparing for a big attack in the Lugansk region of eastern Ukraine, the local governor Sergiy Gaiday said on Telegram Monday, urging a mass evacuation.

"We see that equipment is coming from different directions, they are bringing manpower, they are bringing fuel," Gaiday said in a video statement.

"We understand that they are preparing for a full-scale big breakthrough," he added.

Gaiday urged residents to leave the region as soon as possible.

"Please don't wait for your homes to be bombed," he said in a separate video.

"Do not hesitate," he added, specifying that 1,000 people had been evacuated on Monday.

A senior Pentagon official said Russia has removed about two-thirds of the troops it had around Kyiv -- who were mostly sent back to Belarus with plans to redeploy elsewhere in Ukraine.



