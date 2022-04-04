Russia Preparing Big Attack In The East, Says Ukraine Governor

"We see that equipment is coming from different directions, they are bringing manpower, they are bringing fuel," Sergiy Gaiday said in a video statement.

Sergiy Gaiday urged residents to leave the region as soon as possible.

Kyiv, Ukraine:

Russian troops are preparing for a big attack in the Lugansk region of eastern Ukraine, the local governor Sergiy Gaiday said on Telegram Monday, urging a mass evacuation.

"We see that equipment is coming from different directions, they are bringing manpower, they are bringing fuel," Gaiday said in a video statement.

"We understand that they are preparing for a full-scale big breakthrough," he added.

Gaiday urged residents to leave the region as soon as possible.

"Please don't wait for your homes to be bombed," he said in a separate video.

"Do not hesitate," he added, specifying that 1,000 people had been evacuated on Monday.

A senior Pentagon official said Russia has removed about two-thirds of the troops it had around Kyiv -- who were mostly sent back to Belarus with plans to redeploy elsewhere in Ukraine.
 

