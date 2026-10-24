Ukraine Says It Will Observe Ceasefire In Russian-Occupied Oleshky

Ukraine's military command announced it would observe a ceasefire in the embattled town of Oleshky, in the eastern Kherson region, from 0100 GMT on Tuesday.

Its statement came hours after Russia's army chief Valery Gerasimov announced his forces would observe a ceasefire in the Kherson sector from that moment, 3:00 am local time.

The statement from Ukraine military command said: "To carry out a humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, Ukraine is implementing a ceasefire in a designated area starting at 3:00 am on October 27, Kyiv time.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing everything possible to assist the residents of Oleshky and will make every effort to ensure the safety and rescue of our fellow citizens," it added.

Earlier Friday, US First Lady Melania Trump said she had brokered a localised ceasefire between the two sides in Oleshky, where citizens are trapped and running out of food.

Neither the Russian nor the Ukrainian statement said how long the ceasefire would last nor exactly what territory it would cover.

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