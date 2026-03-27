UK Woman Who Claimed Rs 30 Lakh Disability Benefits Caught Ziplining On Holiday

A 33-year-old woman in the UK who claimed she was too anxious to leave her home has been spared jail after it was revealed she spent thousands of pounds on a luxury lifestyle, including a holiday to Mexico, according to The Metro.

Catherine Wieland received more than 23,000 Pounds (approximately Rs 30 Lakhs) in disability benefits under the Personal Independence Payment scheme. This benefit is meant to support people with long-term physical or mental health conditions that affect their daily life, as per the news report.

She told the Department for Work and Pensions that she was effectively "housebound". This means a person is unable to leave their home due to serious health issues, such as severe anxiety or physical disability, and needs financial support to manage daily living.

Based on her claims, Wieland was granted enhanced payments and also received a car through the Motability Scheme.

However, a court heard that during this period, she led an active social life. She travelled to Mexico with her teenage son, where she took part in activities like ziplining and driving a buggy. She also visited dozens of pubs, clubs and public events in the UK.

The fraud came to light after an anonymous tip-off, with investigators using photos and videos from social media as evidence.

Prosecutors said her actions showed clear contradictions to her claims of being unable to go out alone or handle public situations.

According to BBC, Wieland later admitted the offence and said she struggled with mental health issues, including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. The court accepted that her claim may have been genuine at first but became dishonest over time.

At Lewes Crown Court, Judge Joshua Swirsky described the case as a serious misuse of public funds. Wieland was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to attend rehabilitation sessions.