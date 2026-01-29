UK Woman Killed In Revenge Attack After Sons Stole Drug Dealer's Phone

Three men have been found guilty of murdering a grandmother who was shot dead on her doorstep in a revenge attack linked to a drugs dispute, according to The Metro. Jacqueline "Jackie" Rutter, 53, was killed outside her home on Meadowbrook Road in Moreton, Wirral, in October 2022.

James Byrne, Simon Allen and David Harrison were convicted of murder at Liverpool Crown Court, along with offences relating to possession of a firearm, ammunition and arson. A fourth man, Barrie Glynn, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

Prosecutors said the killing was carried out as revenge after Jackie's sons stole a mobile phone used to run an illegal drugs operation. The phone, along with drugs and cash, was taken from men connected to the supply network a few days before the shooting.

The court heard that shortly after 1am, the three men arrived outside Jackie's home in a black Vauxhall Insignia. Byrne and another man got out of the car and knocked on the door, while Allen had earlier carried out checks in the area, as per the news report.

When Jackie opened the door, she was shot twice.

Glynn acted as the getaway driver. After the shooting, Allen met the group nearby with other vehicles to help them escape. The black car was later set on fire, with three men leaving in a silver car and one fleeing on a motorbike.

Emotions ran high in court as the verdicts were delivered, with one defendant throwing a bottle and another attempting to lunge at a co-accused.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said Jackie's family were "completely devastated" and hoped the verdict would bring some closure. Sentencing will take place on Thursday. Another suspect remains on the run.