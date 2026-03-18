UK Study Links Falling Birth Rate To "Immature Men" Delaying Adulthood

A new report by the Centre for Social Justice has suggested that delayed maturity among young men is partly behind Britain's falling birth rate. The study, titled Baby Bust, estimates that around 600,000 young women could miss out on motherhood, with one of the reasons being that men are taking longer to feel ready for family life.

Delayed Responsibility

The report highlights a shift in modern lifestyles, noting that young men today often take longer to leave home, build careers and settle down. In contrast to previous generations, where men entered the workforce in their teens, today's adolescence can extend into the early twenties.

This delay, researchers argue, has pushed back key life milestones such as marriage and parenthood. The report also points to rising student debt, career pressures and housing costs as contributing factors.

Fertility Rates at Record Lows

According to data from the UK's Office for National Statistics, the fertility rate dropped to 1.41 children per woman in 2024 - well below the replacement level of 2.1. At the same time, the average age of first-time mothers has reached a record high.

The report warns that nearly three million women aged 16 to 45 may remain childless, compared to 2.4 million in their grandparents' generation. Many of these are described as "missing mothers", with unplanned childlessness causing emotional distress.

The think tank has called for measures such as expanding apprenticeships, encouraging earlier marriage and raising awareness about fertility limits.

Miriam Cates, a senior fellow at the organisation, said reversing the trend would require making family formation a national priority once again.