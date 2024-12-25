South Korea Launches Speed Dating Events To Combat Declining Marriage And Birth Rates

The demographic challenge South Korea faces has been persistent; it continues to grapple with declining marriage and birth rates, according to BBC. Although private matchmaking services have been on the rise, marriage rates are at a record low in South Korea, compelling the government to take action.

As per the news report, in 2023, there were 40% fewer marriages in South Korea compared to a decade ago; the trend here is delaying or avoiding marriage. At the same time, South Korea's total fertility rate, which shows the average number of children a woman is expected to have throughout her lifetime, hit its all-time low of only 0.72; it is also the world's lowest rate.

Experts cite several causes of such statistics, such as the long working hours associated with South Korea. The average worker in South Korea clocked in the world's longest working hours after Mexico in 2017. The work-life balance is poor, and there is sky-high housing along with very expensive childcare which dissuades many from either beginning families or coming back to work after delivery.

In response to these negative demographic trends, the South Korean government has initiated a series of speed dating events, hoping to encourage marriage and address the country's low fertility rate. The government-sponsored matchmaking events are part of a broader effort to tackle the nation's declining population and the social challenges that come with it.

According to a 2023 Bloomberg report, the city of Seongnam has taken on the role of matchmaker in response to South Korea's fertility crisis. Led by Mayor Shin Sang-jin, the city's government-run dating events are a key part of a larger initiative aimed at combating the country's declining birth rates.

Under the guidance of a dating coach, participants-chosen from more than 2,500 qualified applicants-played games and connected through rounds of speed dating in balloon-filled rooms. Wine, chocolate, and a free makeup station were provided by the city at each event. Due to popular demand, the city is now considering expanding the program. Shin's initiative has drawn global attention for its bold-if somewhat controversial-approach to the fertility crisis facing many countries.

Korea's capital, Seoul, has also considered hosting its own matchmaking events, though officials there have put the idea on pause following criticisms that such programs fail to address the root causes of the fertility challenge.