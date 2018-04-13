UK Should Press For UN-Led Investigation In Syria - Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn Theresa May won backing from her senior ministers to take unspecified action with the US and France to deter further use of chemical weapons by Syria.

Jeremy Corbyn has said parliament should be consulted before any military action



Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday won backing from her senior ministers to take unspecified action with the United States and France to deter further use of chemical weapons by Syria. Corbyn has said parliament should be consulted before any military action.



"The government appears to be waiting for instructions from President Donald Trump on how to proceed," the Labour Party leader said in a statement.



"Britain should press for an independent U.N.-led investigation of last weekend's horrific chemical weapons attack so that those responsible can be held to account."



