Watch: British MP Jeremy Corbyn Flaunts Bhangra Moves At Pakistani Wedding

Mr Corbyn was invited to the wedding as a special guest.

The thumping beats of dhol are so energetic that hardly anyone can resist shaking a leg to it. And, now, a video of British politician Jeremy Corbyn grooving to the beats of the dhol at a Pakistani baraat has surfaced online.

The clip shows a jubilant crowd dressed up in traditional outfits, and at the centre of which is Mr Corbyn performing bhangra with a man. If you closely look at the background, the clip was recorded outside Royal Court Hotel Coventry, in the UK.

Mr Corbyn does his best to catch up with the other man who seems like a seasoned dancer. Moments later, another guest at the wedding procession suggests lifting Mr Corbyn as done in most desi weddings. The Member of Parliament is seen doing bhangra while on the shoulders of two persons. “Jeremy Corbyn at a Pakistani wedding today,” the caption read.

Jeremy Corbyn at a Pakistani wedding today ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/5IPO4kPjjH — Hasan Patel ???? (@CorbynistaTeen) July 27, 2022

The video has garnered more than 100k views on Twitter and elicited amusing reactions.

This user joked that the MP, who is 73 years old, looked more energetic than him.

He's got way more energy than me ???? — Lightweight Luke (@Luke_J_A_P) July 27, 2022

Another highlighted Mr Corbyn's struggle to mimic the moves of the desi guy at the wedding.

Corbyn is constantly trying to high-five the guy. — Ziyan Mufti (@ZiyanMufti) July 28, 2022

One was definitely impressed by the MP's moves and hailed him as a “legend.”

What a legend! — Saima (@IAmSaiima) July 27, 2022

According to Lancashire Telegraph, Mr Corbyn was invited to the wedding as a special guest. The man dancing with him in the video was identified as Tayab Naveed, who persuaded the politician to display some moves.

“It was all great fun and I have to say Mr Corbyn was brilliant with everyone,” Mr Tayab was quoted as saying. Mr Tayab shared that the baraat or the wedding procession was headed for the wedding venue when he went out to guide the traffic. It was then Mr Tayab spotted the politician in one of the cars.

“I went up to him to say “Hello' and then got chatting to him. He shook my hand and then I told him he had to dance with me when he arrives,” Mr Tayab said.

Mr Corbyn quickly agreed to dance and duly enjoyed with the crowd, he added.