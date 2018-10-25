UK Upholds $645,000 Fine On Facebook In Cambridge Analytica Row

Confirming its initial decision on the fine in July, the Information Commissioner's Office said data from at least one million British users had been among that harvested by Cambridge.

World | | Updated: October 25, 2018 15:03 IST
Facebook allegedly failed to protect the data of at least one million of its British users. (File)

Britain's information regulator on Thursday upheld a small but symbolic 500,000 pound ($645,000) fine for Facebook for breaches of data protection law related to the harvesting of data by consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Confirming its initial decision on the fine in July, the Information Commissioner's Office said data from at least one million British users had been among that harvested by Cambridge and used for political purposes.



