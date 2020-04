Carrie Symonds was not thought to be due until later in the year. (File)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds on Wednesday gave birth to a "healthy baby boy" in a London hospital, a spokesman for the couple said.

"Both mother and baby are doing very well," the spokesman said in a surprise announcement, as Symonds was not thought to be due until later in the year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)