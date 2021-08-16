UK PM Boris Johnson Calls For G7 Leaders Meeting On Afghanistan

Boris Johnson "outlined his intention to host a virtual meeting... in the coming days": Downing Street

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose country holds the rotating G7 presidency, on Monday called for the grouping's leaders to discuss Afghanistan and to prevent a humanitarian fall-out from the Taliban takeover.

Downing Street said PM Johnson "outlined his intention to host a virtual meeting... in the coming days", during a call to French President Emmanuel Macron when he stressed the need for a "unified approach" to the situation.

