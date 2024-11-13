UK Priest Who Married Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Steps Down Over Child Abuse Scandal

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual head of the global Anglican community, announced his resignation on Tuesday amid criticism over his handling of abuse allegations within the church.

In a statement, Welby admitted to failing to ensure a thorough investigation into claims of abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps decades ago.

Welby, who officiated at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and led King Charles III's coronation, faced mounting calls to step down after a recent report concluded he had not done enough to stop one of the Church's most prolific abusers, the Reuters reported.

Church historians and commentators noted this marks the first time an Anglican archbishop has resigned due to an abuse scandal.

In his resignation letter, Welby stated he must accept "personal and institutional responsibility" for the Church's lack of action on these "heinous abuses."

"The past few days have intensified my deep sense of shame over the Church of England's historic safeguarding failures," Welby said. "As I step down, I do so in sorrow alongside all victims and survivors of abuse."

Welby's decade-long tenure saw him navigating challenges over LGBTQ rights and women's ordination, which created tensions between liberal churches in the West and conservative counterparts in Africa.

Anglican churches in countries like Uganda and Nigeria are expected to welcome his resignation, having previously voiced a lack of confidence in him.

The next Archbishop will face the task of uniting the increasingly divided Anglican community and addressing a decline in church attendance, which has fallen by 20% in Britain since 2019.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed respect for Welby's decision.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, the Church's second-ranking cleric, called Welby's resignation "the right and honorable decision."