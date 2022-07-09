UK PM Contender Rishi Sunak's Wife Akshata Murty In Hot Water Over Teacups

After Boris Johnson's shock resignation, ITV News Calendar reported that she brought out tea and biscuits for journalists who were waiting for Rishi Sunak. The cups are allegedly from a brand called Emma Lacy and cost 38 pounds (approximately 3,600 rupees) each.

Akshata Murty, 42, who was born in India and is still an Indian citizen.

Akshata Murty, wife of former UK minister Rishi Sunak and the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, is at the centre of a row at a time when her husband has launched a bid to the Prime Minister's post following the unceremonious exit of Boris Johnson. The reason: her crockery choices. 

A viral video shows Ms Murty walking up to the journalists waiting outside their home and serving them tea and biscuits.   

Hawk-eyed Twitter users were quick to claim that the cups are from a brand named Emma Lacy and cost 38 pounds each.

A user asked if Ms Murty was trying to copy Mr Johnson's gesture of serving tea to journalists.   

"Can't believe Rishi Sunak spends £38 on mugs, Akshata Murty millionaire trying to copy Bo Jo for? Say what you want about walking tumble weed on legs but at least he had real mugs," a user tweeted.

Another accused her of being "tone deaf" and said the cost of the mug could feed a family for 2 days. "Tone deaf!!! The price of that mug could feed a family for 2 days!! I would've dropped it," the user tweeted.

Hike in taxes and a soaring cost of living was one of the key factors behind public discontent against the Boris Johnson-led government. Mr Sunak, then UK Chancellor, had come under criticism over the rise in taxes. The Opposition had also targeted him over the non-domicile tax status of Ms Murty.  

Ms Murty, 42, who is still an Indian citizen, has a net worth of about $1.2 billion owing to her stake in Infosys Ltd., founded by her father Narayana Murty, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index

