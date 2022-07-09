UK PM Contender Rishi Sunak's Wife Akshata Murty In Hot Water Over Teacups

Akshata Murty, wife of former UK minister Rishi Sunak and the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, is at the centre of a row at a time when her husband has launched a bid to the Prime Minister's post following the unceremonious exit of Boris Johnson. The reason: her crockery choices.
A viral video shows Ms Murty walking up to the journalists waiting outside their home and serving them tea and biscuits.
Hawk-eyed Twitter users were quick to claim that the cups are from a brand named Emma Lacy and cost 38 pounds each.
☕️ After his shock resignation last night, Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy brings out a round of tea for journalists waiting for him to show his face. pic.twitter.com/Yt8ldN2aX9— ITV News Calendar (@itvcalendar) July 6, 2022
Big thanks to @RishiSunak's wife who very kindly brought us tea and biscuits outside his house!— Josh Gafson (@JoshGafson1) July 6, 2022
P.S. It was very good tea. pic.twitter.com/VLxasWqf71
A user asked if Ms Murty was trying to copy Mr Johnson's gesture of serving tea to journalists.
"Can't believe Rishi Sunak spends £38 on mugs, Akshata Murty millionaire trying to copy Bo Jo for? Say what you want about walking tumble weed on legs but at least he had real mugs," a user tweeted.
Can't believe Rishi Sunak spends £38 on mugs, Akshata Murthy millionaire trying to copy Bo Jo for? Say what you want about walking tumble weed on legs but at least he had real mugs. ????#GMBpic.twitter.com/QmtQwiD8Wp— Danielle Johnson (@DaniJ94) July 7, 2022
Another accused her of being "tone deaf" and said the cost of the mug could feed a family for 2 days. "Tone deaf!!! The price of that mug could feed a family for 2 days!! I would've dropped it," the user tweeted.
Tone deaf!!! The price of that mug could feed a family for 2 days!! I would e dropped it— Senay (@Plodge2001) July 6, 2022
Hike in taxes and a soaring cost of living was one of the key factors behind public discontent against the Boris Johnson-led government. Mr Sunak, then UK Chancellor, had come under criticism over the rise in taxes. The Opposition had also targeted him over the non-domicile tax status of Ms Murty.
Ms Murty, 42, who is still an Indian citizen, has a net worth of about $1.2 billion owing to her stake in Infosys Ltd., founded by her father Narayana Murty, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.