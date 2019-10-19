UK Parliament Speaker To Declare If Brexit Deal Can Be Put To Vote Again

There is a convention in parliament that the same question cannot be put twice during the same session

The speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said he would rule on Monday if he will allow the government to put forward a vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

The government had tried to get lawmakers to approve the deal on Saturday but lawmakers instead backed a proposal to withhold support for the deal until formal ratification legislation has passed.

House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said the government planned to put the deal to a debate and vote on Monday.

"I will reflect on it and give what I hope is a fully considered ruling on this matter on Monday. I will do so of course having taken advice in appropriate quarters," Mr Bercow told parliament, when asked by lawmakers whether this was allowed.

"The government is not the arbiter of what is orderly."

