Setback For Boris Johnson, British MPs Vote To Delay Brexit Deal Decision

MPs argued they needed more time to study its content of the Brexit deal

British MPs on Saturday voted to delay a decision on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, arguing they needed more time to study its contents before an October 31 deadline.

Lawmakers backed an amendment which effectively forces the government to request an extension until January next year, while they scrutinised the proposed domestic legislation to enforce the deal with Brussels.

