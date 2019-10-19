Setback For Boris Johnson, British MPs Vote To Delay Brexit Deal Decision

Lawmakers backed an amendment which effectively forces the government to request an extension until January next year

World | | Updated: October 19, 2019 19:47 IST
Setback For Boris Johnson, British MPs Vote To Delay Brexit Deal Decision

MPs argued they needed more time to study its content of the Brexit deal


London: 

British MPs on Saturday voted to delay a decision on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, arguing they needed more time to study its contents before an October 31 deadline.

Lawmakers backed an amendment which effectively forces the government to request an extension until January next year, while they scrutinised the proposed domestic legislation to enforce the deal with Brussels.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


