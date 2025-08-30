UK Nurse Wins Rs 30 Lakh After Co-Worker's 'Rude' Eye-Rolling Sparks Panic Attacks

A dental nurse who faced constant eye-rolling and belittling from a colleague has been awarded over 25,254 pounds (Rs 30 lakh) in a groundbreaking employment tribunal, according to The Times. The decision establishes that non-verbal actions like eye-rolling can count as workplace bullying, making employers responsible if staff use such behaviour against others. This case shows how small actions can create a toxic work atmosphere and result in significant legal consequences.

According to The Times, Maureen Howieson, 64, a dental nurse with more than 40 years of experience, was awarded the compensation after an Edinburgh tribunal concluded she was a victim of "rude, isolating, bullying and belittling" behaviour at the Great Junction Dental Practice in Edinburgh.

The tribunal heard that Howieson's relationship with a new dental therapist, Jisna Iqbal, became "strained" shortly after Iqbal was hired following the practice's acquisition in July 2024.

Iqbal, who was a qualified dentist in India but not yet eligible to practise in the UK, began taking over Howieson's receptionist duties, a role she had held for years.

According to The Metro, Maureen Howieson accused Mrs Iqbal of being 'rude and disrespectful' when they worked together.

She also claimed her colleague repeatedly ignored her and rolled her eyes if she spoke.

Mrs Iqbal rejected the claims, but the panel accepted the other woman's version of events.'

The situation escalated further in September 2024 when Ms Howieson was brought to tears at work, prompting her to have a meeting with the clinic owner, Dr Fary Johnson Vithayathil.

She had told a colleague she had been 'reduced to being a cleaner'.

The following day, Mrs Iqbal allegedly refused to leave the reception when Ms Howieson was meant to start her afternoon shift.

She was told that Dr Vithayathil's wife, the business manager, would speak with Mrs Iqbal, which didn't happen.

Ms Howieson ended up having a panic attack due to stress.