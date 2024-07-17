UP Banker Dies By Suicide After 6 Months Of Bullying, Body-Shaming

A file photo of Shivani Tyagi

A 27-year-old woman, working at a bank in Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide at her home, allegedly after suffering six months of intense bullying, body-shaming and mental torture at her work place.

Shivani Tyagi was a relationship manager at a Noida-based branch of Axis Bank. She allegedly died by suicide at her Ghaziabad home last Friday.

"It appears that she was being body-shamed, bullied and harassed at her workplace," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad, Gyananjay Singh.

An alleged suicide note has been recovered from her room, which details her humiliation, said the police. She has named five people in her letter and sought death penalty for them.

At first, Shivani did not tell her family about the abuse. Unable to cope, she gave in and told the family about her daily struggle at the workplace.

Her brother Gaurav Tyagi cited a woman colleague who often commented on her. "She would pick on her dressing sense, her eating habits and her manner of speaking. Shivani was called names. People would often pick on her," Gaurav told NDTV.

At one time, the woman attacked his sister, he alleged. Shivani slapped her back, Gaurav added.

"She (Shivani) tried resigning many times, but each time the company would find an excuse to reject it," claims the brother.

After the slap incident, the company reportedly served Shivani a termination notice, which was the last straw for her, claims the family.

Shivani complained many times, but no one acted on it, her family alleged.