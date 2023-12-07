UK Immigration Minister Quits Over Rwanda Bill

Britain's immigration minister Robert Jenrick resigned on Wednesday.

Britain's immigration minister Robert Jenrick quit on Wednesday, after the government published draft emergency legislation aimed at getting its Rwandan migrant deportation scheme up and running, one of his ministerial colleagues said.

Asked on LBC Radio if Jenrick had resigned, after rumours he was planning to, junior Home Office minister Laura Ferris said: "I understand that he has."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)