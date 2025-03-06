UK Hold Talks With Around 20 Countries For Coalition To Support Ukraine

British officials held talks on Wednesday with around 20 countries, mostly European and Commonwealth parties, interested in contributing to a so-called 'coalition of the willing' to support Ukraine, a UK official said.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Sunday that Britain, France and some other nations would form a coalition to draw up plans to offer Ukraine support in the event of a peace deal to end Russia's war.

The official would not be drawn on which other countries had shown an interest in offering support, but said: "It shows the willingness of the coalition of the willing to convene and the desire of a number of different countries to play their part."

"This is still early stages and the situation is very fluid."

