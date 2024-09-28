UK Couple Kicked Off Plane For Indulging In "Sexual Activity"

A British couple recently had their court hearing after being kicked off from an EasyJet flight in March for a lewd act. Bradley Smith and Antonia Sullivan were caught in the act while engaging in a sexual act in public view, leading to their escort of the flight.

The couple was returning to Bristol from a holiday in Tenerife, Spain, on March 3 when multiple witnesses reported their inappropriate behaviour to the crew. During the 7 a.m. flight, Bradley sat in seat 16A while Antonia occupied 16B.

According to reports from British newspaper The Sun, a fellow passenger in seat 16C was among three witnesses to their NSFW act, along with a mother and daughter sitting in the row behind them.

Witnesses stated that shortly after takeoff, Bradley asked Antonia to perform a sexual act. They then draped clothing over Bradley's lap and began their explicit actions on the crowded flight.

"After a few minutes, the witness noticed that the couple had rearranged some coats over Smith's lap, followed by vigorous hand movements beneath the coat," prosecutor Maree Doyle told Bristol magistrates' court.

"The witness next to them could see what was happening, as could a mother and teenage daughter seated behind the couple," the prosecutor added.

When the angry mother alerted the cabin crew, Antonia initially claimed she was merely rubbing her boyfriend's leg. However, the couple was eventually escorted off the plane by police for questioning.

Both Bradley, 22, and Antonia, 20, pleaded guilty this week to a charge of outraging public decency by committing a sexual act in a public place.

They were ordered to pay 100 pounds (approximately Rs 11,000) as compensation to each of the three witnesses. Additionally, Bradley was sentenced to complete 300 hours of community service, while Antonia received 270 hours.

Judge Lynne Matthews chastised the couple for their explicit behaviour in public, stating, "You showed no regard for the feelings of other passengers. There was a child sitting behind you who was able to see what was happening.

"Who do you think you are, and what right do you believe you have to behave in such a way in full view of people on that flight?" the judge questioned.