UK Wants UN Probe Into Bangladesh Turmoil, Skirts Sheikh Hasina Asylum

Sheikh Hasina, who has been in power in Bangladesh for the past 15 years, resigned yesterday. (File)

The British government has called for a United Nations-led probe into the turmoil that saw Sheikh Hasina resign as the Bangladesh prime minister and flee the country yesterday. Foreign Secretary David Lammy also said that the UK wants to see a "peaceful and democratic future" of Bangladesh.

There was, however, no mention of any asylum being provided to Ms Hasina.

The last two weeks in Bangladesh have seen unprecedented levels of violence and tragic loss of life. All sides must work together to restore calm under a transitional government.



"The people of Bangladesh deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events of the past few weeks. The UK wants to see action taken to ensure Bangladesh a peaceful and democratic future. The UK and Bangladesh have deep people-to-people links and shared Commonwealth values," the Foreign Secretary said in a statement.

The top UK official said the last two weeks in Bangladesh saw "unprecedented levels of violence and tragic loss of life". A transitional period has been announced by the Chief of the Army Staff, he said.

"All sides now need to work together to end the violence, restore calm, deescalate the situation and prevent any further loss of life," said Lammy.

She is expected to leave for London later, where she may seek political asylum, sources told NDTV. Her plane is being refuelled for her London journey, they added.

No such references, however, were made in the UK official's statement.